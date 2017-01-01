Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.