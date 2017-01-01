Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Google. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous visibility into internet-facing assets before attackers do, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management delivers automated discovery and monitoring at scale with multicloud integration that actually works. The tool maps your external footprint daily and flags exposures without requiring manual asset feeds, which is where most ASM tools fail in hybrid environments. Skip this if you're looking for remediation workflows or patch management; Mandiant finds the problem and hands it off to you.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Mandiant Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. Mandiant Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is developed by Google. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Mandiant Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox