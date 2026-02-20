ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by ANGOKA. AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing distributed cyber-physical infrastructure will get the most from ANGOKA Zero Trust Management because it treats machine identity as the enforcement point rather than bolting zero trust onto existing network architecture. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars,identity management, infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and asset management,which is rare for tools in this space. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS; ANGOKA's strength in OT/ICS and hybrid physical systems means it's overbuilt for pure IT shops running standard IAM.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
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Common questions about comparing ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) vs AppGate High Performance ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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