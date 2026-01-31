1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.