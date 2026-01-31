1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by ANGOKA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM)
Enterprise security teams managing distributed cyber-physical infrastructure will get the most from ANGOKA Zero Trust Management because it treats machine identity as the enforcement point rather than bolting zero trust onto existing network architecture. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars,identity management, infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and asset management,which is rare for tools in this space. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS; ANGOKA's strength in OT/ICS and hybrid physical systems means it's overbuilt for pure IT shops running standard IAM.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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