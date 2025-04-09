Accops Work From Anywhere is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Accops. ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by ANGOKA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing a single control point for remote access across BYOD, VDI, and legacy systems should look at Accops Work From Anywhere; the unified application portal eliminates the friction of managing separate gateways for web, SaaS, virtual, and on-prem apps. Its alignment with NIST PR.AA and PR.PS,identity management tied directly to platform security controls,means you're not bolting authentication onto a permissive network layer. Skip this if your priority is detection and response; Accops is access architecture, not threat hunting, and it assumes you've already sorted your identity posture upstream.
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM)
Enterprise security teams managing distributed cyber-physical infrastructure will get the most from ANGOKA Zero Trust Management because it treats machine identity as the enforcement point rather than bolting zero trust onto existing network architecture. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars,identity management, infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and asset management,which is rare for tools in this space. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS; ANGOKA's strength in OT/ICS and hybrid physical systems means it's overbuilt for pure IT shops running standard IAM.
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
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Common questions about comparing Accops Work From Anywhere vs ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) for your zero trust network access needs.
Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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