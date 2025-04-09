Accops Work From Anywhere: Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), End-user computing virtualization (VDI), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.