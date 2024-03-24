Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.

Bifrozt

Linux security teams with limited budgets who want to catch attackers post-breach will find value in Bifrozt's high-interaction honeypot approach, which logs attacker behavior and system modifications in detail rather than just flagging presence. The free pricing removes cost as a barrier for small teams or proof-of-concept deployments, and the data integrity features mean you can actually trust what the honeypot captured as evidence. Skip this if you need deception across Windows, cloud infrastructure, or network segments; Bifrozt's Linux-only scope is a hard boundary.