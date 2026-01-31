Ampcus ComplyX is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ampcus. Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling supplier ecosystems will get the most from Ampcus ComplyX because it actually automates the compliance questionnaire cycle instead of just digitizing it. The platform covers four major frameworks simultaneously (PCI-DSS, ESG, Modern Slavery, cybersecurity standards) with real-time risk scoring and financial health tracking, so you're not assembling compliance status from five different vendor portals. Skip this if your third-party program is under 50 active vendors or if you need deep SIEM integration; ComplyX prioritizes the upstream GV.SC and ID.RA work of assessing who you're working with, not downstream detection.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
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Common questions about comparing Ampcus ComplyX vs Archer Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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