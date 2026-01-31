Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..

Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.