Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity: Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Cloud-based platform requiring no in-vehicle hardware or software, AI-powered threat detection for known and unknown cyber threats, Near-real time incident detection and monitoring..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.