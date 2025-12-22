Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.