Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity: Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Cloud-based platform requiring no in-vehicle hardware or software, AI-powered threat detection for known and unknown cyber threats, Near-real time incident detection and monitoring..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.