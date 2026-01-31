Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner: WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning against 21,362 vulnerabilities, Malware detection in plugins and themes, Full WordPress installation scanning..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.