Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner
WordPress site owners at startups and SMBs will get immediate value from WPFort's scan-and-fix workflow; it covers 21,362 vulnerabilities across plugins, themes, and core installations without requiring security expertise to act on results. The WordPress plugin deployment means no API wrangling or third-party integrations to configure. This isn't the tool for teams managing WordPress at scale across dozens of sites or those needing incident response and remediation automation; WPFort is built for the single-site owner who needs fast detection and clear next steps.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner: WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning against 21,362 vulnerabilities, Malware detection in plugins and themes, Full WordPress installation scanning..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner differentiates with Vulnerability scanning against 21,362 vulnerabilities, Malware detection in plugins and themes, Full WordPress installation scanning.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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