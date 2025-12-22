Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner: WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning against 21,362 vulnerabilities, Malware detection in plugins and themes, Full WordPress installation scanning..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.