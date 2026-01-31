Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Ridge Security RidgeBot: AI-driven platform for automated pentesting and security validation. built by Ridge Security. Core capabilities include Automated agentless blackbox penetration testing with internal, external, and lateral movement support, Adversary cyber emulation using MITRE ATT&CK framework (Endpoint Security, Data Exfiltration, AD Reconnaissance), API security testing against OWASP Top 10 API risks including hidden path detection and Swagger file support..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.