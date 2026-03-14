Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Ridge Security RidgeBot: AI-driven platform for automated pentesting and security validation. built by Ridge Security. Core capabilities include Automated agentless blackbox penetration testing with internal, external, and lateral movement support, Adversary cyber emulation using MITRE ATT&CK framework (Endpoint Security, Data Exfiltration, AD Reconnaissance), API security testing against OWASP Top 10 API risks including hidden path detection and Swagger file support..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.