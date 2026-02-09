Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Ridge Security RidgeBot: AI-driven platform for automated pentesting and security validation. built by Ridge Security. Core capabilities include Automated agentless blackbox penetration testing with internal, external, and lateral movement support, Adversary cyber emulation using MITRE ATT&CK framework (Endpoint Security, Data Exfiltration, AD Reconnaissance), API security testing against OWASP Top 10 API risks including hidden path detection and Swagger file support..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.