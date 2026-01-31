Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Pentera Pentera Platform: Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Automated attack emulation across internal networks, external surfaces, and cloud environments, Agentless architecture with distributed attack orchestration, AI-powered automated remediation workflows with SLA tracking and revalidation..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.