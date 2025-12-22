Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Pentera Pentera Platform: Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Automated attack emulation across internal networks, external surfaces, and cloud environments, Agentless architecture with distributed attack orchestration, AI-powered automated remediation workflows with SLA tracking and revalidation..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.