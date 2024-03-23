AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)

Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.