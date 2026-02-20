Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.