AISI DFIR is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by AISI. AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to move fast on active incidents will find AISI DFIR's managed service model cuts through the hiring shortage for in-house forensics expertise. The Scout and Hunter tools automate evidence collection and persistence removal directly on affected systems, compressing response timelines that would otherwise stretch weeks. The caveat: this is a managed service first, so your team trades hands-on control for speed and specialist depth, making it less suitable for organizations that need full visibility and control over every forensic decision.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
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Common questions about comparing AISI DFIR vs AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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