Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by Actifile. AMExtractor is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs AMExtractor for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
AMExtractor: AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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