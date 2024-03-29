AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening is a free mobile device management tool. Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening
Security teams managing Android fleets at scale will find AMDH valuable for its automation of CIS benchmark compliance checks and malware detection without the licensing friction of commercial MDM tools. The tool's Python foundation means your engineers can audit and modify hardening rules directly rather than trusting a vendor's black box, which matters when you need compliance evidence that survives an audit. Skip this if you need real-time threat response or integration with your existing Jamf/Intune stack; AMDH is a hardening scanner, not an MDM replacement.
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
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Common questions about comparing AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening vs Fleet for your mobile device management needs.
AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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