Security teams managing Android fleets at scale will find AMDH valuable for its automation of CIS benchmark compliance checks and malware detection without the licensing friction of commercial MDM tools. The tool's Python foundation means your engineers can audit and modify hardening rules directly rather than trusting a vendor's black box, which matters when you need compliance evidence that survives an audit. Skip this if you need real-time threat response or integration with your existing Jamf/Intune stack; AMDH is a hardening scanner, not an MDM replacement.