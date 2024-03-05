Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amazon GuardDuty is a free cloud application detection and response tool. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Amazon GuardDuty: Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty is Free while Vectra AI CDR for M365 is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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