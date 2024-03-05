Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amazon GuardDuty is a free cloud application detection and response tool. ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
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Common questions about comparing Amazon GuardDuty vs ClearVector RuntimeVisibility for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Amazon GuardDuty: Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts..
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amazon GuardDuty and ClearVector RuntimeVisibility serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Amazon GuardDuty is Free while ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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