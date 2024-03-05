AWS-native security teams with limited budgets should start with Amazon GuardDuty; it catches account compromise and lateral movement in AWS without the cost of a third-party tool, and the free tier covers threat detection across EC2, IAM, and S3 with no commitment. GuardDuty integrates natively with AWS Security Hub and EventBridge, meaning findings flow directly into your existing automation without connector overhead. Teams needing visibility beyond AWS or prioritizing response automation over detection should look elsewhere; GuardDuty detects threats well but leaves most remediation to you.

Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response

Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated cloud SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response for its 24/7 managed detection model with dedicated security teams, eliminating the staffing burden most organizations can't solve alone. The Security Operations Warranty backing incident response with up to $3M in financial assistance is unusual and meaningful when a breach actually happens. Skip this if your team wants to own detection workflows end-to-end or needs deep customization; the concierge model prioritizes consistency over flexibility.