AMAaaS Agent is a free mobile device management tool. Fleet is a free mobile device management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.
IT teams managing heterogeneous fleets of 500+ macOS and Linux endpoints will get the most from Fleet because it actually scales without per-seat licensing costs. The open-source model and 6,144 GitHub stars signal a real community maintaining this, not abandonware; you can read the code and fork it if the maintainers ghost you. Skip this if you need Windows-first management or mobile device support, or if your security org demands a single vendor handling both endpoint detection and vulnerability scanning under one contract.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
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Common questions about comparing AMAaaS Agent vs Fleet for your mobile device management needs.
AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..
Fleet: Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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