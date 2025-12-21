Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.