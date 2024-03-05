AMAaaS Agent is a free mobile device management tool. Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
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Common questions about comparing AMAaaS Agent vs Assac Networks ManageIT for your mobile device management needs.
AMAaaS Agent: Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience..
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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