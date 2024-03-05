AMAaaS Agent

Android-first IT teams managing high-BYOD or dedicated device fleets will get the most from AMAaaS Agent because its lightweight footprint actually improves device performance instead of degrading it, which matters when you're running thousands of older hardware units. The free pricing model with no per-device seat cost eliminates the budgetary friction that kills Android MDM rollouts. Skip this if you need centralized management of mixed iOS and Android ecosystems; AMAaaS Agent is Android-only and lacks the compliance reporting depth that enterprise procurement demands.