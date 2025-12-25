Altospam Mailsafe is a commercial email security platforms tool by Altospam. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is a commercial email security platforms tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in spam and phishing will benefit most from Altospam Mailsafe because it combines multiple filtering methods,Bayesian analysis, behavioral AI, and real-time blackhole checking,without requiring a dedicated security team to tune it. The tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over post-breach recovery, which aligns with organizations that need fast, automated threat rejection rather than forensic capabilities. Skip this if you're an enterprise that needs advanced threat hunting, user behavior analytics, or deep integration with your SOC workflow; Altospam is deliberately lightweight.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Mid-market and enterprise teams running on-premises Exchange will value Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for its ability to offload scanning to a centralized security server, reducing mailbox latency without sacrificing detection depth. The Global Protective Network delivers real-time behavioral analysis across millions of endpoints, catching zero-day threats before signatures exist. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native and standardized on Microsoft 365; the on-premises architecture adds operational overhead that cloud-native buyers don't need.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
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Common questions about comparing Altospam Mailsafe vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange for your email security platforms needs.
Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange: Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layer antispam and anti-phishing protection, Antivirus and antimalware scanning, Inbound and outbound email traffic filtering..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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