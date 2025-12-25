Altospam Mailsafe is a commercial email security platforms tool by Altospam. AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in spam and phishing will benefit most from Altospam Mailsafe because it combines multiple filtering methods,Bayesian analysis, behavioral AI, and real-time blackhole checking,without requiring a dedicated security team to tune it. The tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over post-breach recovery, which aligns with organizations that need fast, automated threat rejection rather than forensic capabilities. Skip this if you're an enterprise that needs advanced threat hunting, user behavior analytics, or deep integration with your SOC workflow; Altospam is deliberately lightweight.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
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Common questions about comparing Altospam Mailsafe vs AnubisNetworks Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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