Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.