7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.