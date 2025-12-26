Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.