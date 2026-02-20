Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Axur Advanced Brand Protection: Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams. built by Axur. Core capabilities include AI-powered visual asset analysis for brand impersonation detection, Automated phishing and fake website detection across URLs and domains, Social media fake profile and fraudulent ad monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.