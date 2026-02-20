Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

KELA Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection and monitoring, Domain monitoring for look-alikes, typosquatting, and subdomains, Social media monitoring for brand and employee impersonation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.