Axur Advanced Brand Protection: Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams. built by Axur. Core capabilities include AI-powered visual asset analysis for brand impersonation detection, Automated phishing and fake website detection across URLs and domains, Social media fake profile and fraudulent ad monitoring..

KELA Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection and monitoring, Domain monitoring for look-alikes, typosquatting, and subdomains, Social media monitoring for brand and employee impersonation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.