Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

KELA Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection and monitoring, Domain monitoring for look-alikes, typosquatting, and subdomains, Social media monitoring for brand and employee impersonation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.