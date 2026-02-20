Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine: Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking using advanced fingerprinting, Real-time user validation with 2000+ browser tests, Behavioral analysis for anomalous activity detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.