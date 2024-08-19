Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.