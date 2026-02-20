Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine: Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking using advanced fingerprinting, Real-time user validation with 2000+ browser tests, Behavioral analysis for anomalous activity detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.