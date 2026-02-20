Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine: Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking using advanced fingerprinting, Real-time user validation with 2000+ browser tests, Behavioral analysis for anomalous activity detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.