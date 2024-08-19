Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine: Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking using advanced fingerprinting, Real-time user validation with 2000+ browser tests, Behavioral analysis for anomalous activity detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.