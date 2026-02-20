Allure Security Online Brand Protection

Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.