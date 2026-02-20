Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown

Startups and mid-market brands bleeding revenue to phishing and counterfeit sites need Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown because its in-house takedown team actually removes fake domains instead of just flagging them, cutting weeks off the typical remediation cycle. The operation scans 10 million-plus sites daily and maintains blocklists across ISPs, CDNs, and major browsers, meaning detected threats hit the network within hours. Skip this if your organization has the internal legal and technical bandwidth to manage takedowns solo or if you're only hunting advanced phishing tied to APT campaigns; Allure's strength is volume-based consumer-facing fraud, not targeted spear phishing investigation.