Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic digital properties will get the most from Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection because it stops account takeover and credential abuse at the edge before they hit your origin infrastructure. The platform's behavioral analysis and AI scraper detection catch sophisticated bot attacks in real time, and deployment at Akamai's edge network means you're filtering malicious traffic before it consumes your bandwidth or database resources. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics; Akamai prioritizes detection and prevention over deep historical analysis of compromise patterns.