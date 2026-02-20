Allot Secure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Allot. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
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Common questions about comparing Allot Secure vs Cato Networks Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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