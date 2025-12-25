13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Allot Secure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Allot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Allot Secure for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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