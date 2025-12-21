AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AhnLab. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs Cato Networks Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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