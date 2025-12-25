13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Cato Networks Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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