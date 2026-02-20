Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.